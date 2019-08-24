Hancock County voters will be headed back to the polls again this Tuesday, Aug. 27, for the runoff election for the Republican 2019 Primary, including five local races, two state-wide races and one for District 95 representative.

In local races, incumbent Justice Court Judge 2 J.A. "Jay" Lagasse, III, will head to the run-off against challenger Brian S. Necaise. In official balloting, Lagasse earned 1,306 votes in the primary to Necaise's 1,316.

Also on Tuesday, Kendra "KK" Ladner Necaise and Tammy Garber will square off again for the office of Hancock County Circuit Clerk, seeking to replace outgoing Circuit Clerk Karen Ladner Ruhr. In official totals, Necaise earned 2,912 votes in the primary to Garber's 1,957.

Incumbent Coroner Jim Faulk will also head to a run-off against Jeff Hair. In official totals, Faulk earned 4,337 votes to Hair's 2,892.

For the Constable Place 3 post, Paul Taylor and Albert Biehl will meet in the Aug. 27 run-off. In official primary totals, Biehl earned 822 votes; Taylor earned 861.

In the Justice Court Judge 3 race, Eric Moran and Roger Estopinal will meet again in the run-off. Official primary results show Moran with 1,014 votes and Estopinal with 418.

Also on the ballot Tuesday:

• Tate Reeves and Bill Waller Jr. will face off for the office of Mississippi governor.

• Lynn Fitch and Andy Taggart will vie for the Attorney General's seat.

• Incumbent MS Dist. 95 Rep. Patricia H. Willis, from Hancock County will face challenger Jay McKnight of Gulfport.

People who voted in the Republican primary or registered voters who did not cast ballots in the primary earlier this month are eligible to vote on Tuesday. People who voted in the Democratic primary will not be eligible to vote.

The run-off election is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 27. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.