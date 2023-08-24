The Republican primary runoff elections for Hancock County Chancery Clerk and District 1 and 2 board of supervisors positions are scheduled next Tuesday, Aug. 29.
In the chancery clerk’s race, Tiffany Lee Cowman and Kodie Koenenn are vying to replace long-time Chancery Clerk Tim Kellar, who has announced his retirement.
In the primary election on Aug. 8, Cowman earned 4,244 votes in unofficial totals; Koenenn earned 3,125; Jordan Bradford, 1,917; and J.C. Brignone, 894.
The winner of the runoff on Tuesday will face Democratic candidate Henry Ward in the November general election.
In the District 1 supervisor’s race, Donald Wayne Graham will square off against former Hancock County School Board member Christopher “Packer” Ladner on Tuesday. Incumbent Supervisor Theresa Ryan placed third in the race in the Aug. 8 primary, with Graham earning 537 votes and Ladner earning 482 votes. The winner of the runoff will face Democrat Cody W. Shiyou in the November general election.
In the District 2 race, incumbent Greg Shaw garnered the most votes — 834 — but will square off again against Byron Ladner in the runoff. Ladner earned 688 votes; and Chris Smith took home 427. There is no Democratic candidate, so the winner of the runoff will take the office.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. next Tuesday.
The deadline to vote absentee is this Saturday, Aug. 26, at noon. The Hancock County Circuit Clerk’s office is open today and Friday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. for absentee voting, and will be open Saturday until noon.
Anyone who voted in the Republican primary on Aug. 8 is eligible to vote in the runoff. If you didn’t vote in the general election, you may still vote in the runoff.
The 2023 general election is scheduled Tuesday, Nov. 7. The general election runoff is scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 28.
