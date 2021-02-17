The Rotary Club of Bay Saint Louis is excited to announce we are now accepting applications for our 2nd annual Service Above Self Scholarship. The intent behind the Service Above Self Scholarship is to recognize students not only for their academic success but for their experience in service, their plans for future service, and their understanding of how service above self impacts others, their community and themselves.
Please share this application with students who are interested.
Completed applications and essays should be emailed to:
lisabslrotary@gmail.com – no later than February 26, 2021.
Zoom interviews will be scheduled on or around March 15, 2021.
