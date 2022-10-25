Rhonda Aime-Gamble won Tuesday’s Ward 1 Republican Primary runoff election in Waveland.
Aime-Gamble received 263 votes and her opponent Bob Martin received 139 votes.
“I’m humbled and I’m overwhelmed,” Aime-Gamble said. “I worked real hard. I ran a clean race and clean pays off. I’m just so grateful and I look forward to December now.”
Aime-Gamble will face Independent candidate Cheryl Crosby Tenney and Libertarian candidate Mathew Adams in the general election on Dec. 6.
In the mayoral race, candidates include Jay Trapani (R), Micah Tinkler (I), and Brice Phillips (L).
In the Ward 2 race, candidates include incumbent Bobby Richardson (R) and Clarence Harris (D).
In Ward 3, incumbent Shane LaFontaine is running unopposed.
In the Ward 4 race, candidates include Gary Catalano (R), Lynn T. Smith (L), and Jeremy Clark (I).
