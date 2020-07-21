Retrofit Community Service Club will host its “Annual Back-to-School Fun Day ” event on the Historic Train Depot Grounds. Due to the Covic-19 pandemic, this year's event will be a drive thru back-to- school supply distribution. The drive thru entrance will begin from Bookter Street onto Depot Way and exit by the duck pond onto Blaize Avenue.
The organizations invite children of all ages to come out and get your supplies, while they last. we're looking forward to seeing you all there. Everything is free!
If you would like to make a donation, please contact Sandra Price, 228-493-3822 for more information.
