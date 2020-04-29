"And once the storm is over, you won’t remember how you made it through, how you managed to survive. You won’t even be sure, in fact, whether the storm is really over. But one thing is certain. When you come out of the storm, you won’t be the same person who walked in.” –– Haruki Murakami.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic, Relay for Life of Hancock County had to cancel its annual Relay Day of Hope earlier this month.
Since the American Cancer Society also cancelled all in-person events through June, Relay Mississippi is hosting a virtual relay event on Friday, May 1 and one of the events is a Luminaria Drive-by Celebration.
According to the ACS’ website, “Luminarias honor every life touched by cancer. You can dedicate them to a loved one lost, someone currently battling, or anyone who’s overcome it. When you attend a Relay event, you’ll see the Luminarias decorated with names and sometimes messages to the people they’re dedicated to. After dark, Relay participants share an emotional moment when each Luminaria is lit in remembrance of a life touched by cancer.”
Beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, May 1, Coleman Avenue in Waveland will be painted purple with decorative luminaria bags, purple ribbons, and education signs.
This year’s theme is “2020 is the Year of Hope in Hancock County.”
This year’s honorary cancer survivors are Debora Batchelor and LiLi Stahler-Murphy.
“I greatly appreciate being named an honorary survivor with Deborah Batchelor,” Stahler-Murphy said. “I’m in great company. I am alive today through the Grace of God and the support of my husband, Donald, my family and my church family - St. Rose de Lima. I don’t think that there could be enough recognition for our caregivers and supporters. Many thanks and God bless you all.”
Stahler-Murphy has been fighting ovarian cancer since March 2016.
Batchelor recently celebrated three years cancer-free after a battle with cervical cancer and said that “you definitely have to fight.”
“You have to strive to be the survivor,” she said. “I had to fight for my family. Having faith is what got me through. It hasn’t been easy, but you have to do it when you hear those words.”
Batchelor said that the American Cancer Society also helped her find temporary housing when she had to stay in Texas for two months for treatment.
LaWanda Jones, ACS Community Development Manager, said that Relay for Life has impacted her life since she was a teenager.
“I learned about kinship with a team, supporting others’ journeys, and growing the awareness of a disease that doesn’t discriminate,” Jones said. “As an ACS employee and volunteer, I am thankful for relationships I have developed through Relay for Life. We will continue to fight until we have a world without cancer!”
Relay for Life of Hancock County co-chair Bernie Cullen said she started volunteering with ACS in the early 1980s.
“I believe in the power of one,” she said. “I love this quote from Bryce Courtenay, ‘When man can be made to hope, they can be made to win.’ I believe each one of us plays an integral part in the fight against all cancers. Relay for Life campaigns deliver hope while we work on cures.”
The Luminaria Drive-by Celebration is scheduled from 6 to 7:30 p.m. starting at the 300 block of Coleman Avenue in Waveland.
Learn more about Relay for Life of Hancock County at www.relayforlife.org/hancockms and through Facebook at Hancock County Relay for Life.
