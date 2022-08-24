The Waveland Board of Mayor and Aldermen on Tuesday hosted a special meeting with Orion Planning + Design to discuss the planning and implementation process for “Refocus Hwy. 90,” a redevelopment of the Hwy. 90 corridor in Waveland.
Bob Barber with Orion said the center of the corridor is the intersection of Hwy. 603 and Hwy. 90. and the boundary extends to Bay St. Louis on the east side and to Waveland Avenue on the west side.
“The corridor itself has tons of unrealized potential,” Barber said.
Barber, along with a team from Orion, studied the existing circumstances of the corridor and engaged with the public through surveys and focus groups. Then they came up with the design and an implementation program.
The corridor studied contains about 250 acres, Barber said, and about 75 acres are “entirely” vacant.
About 50 percent of the corridor is designated as commercial and retail use, he said.
On that land, Barber said, there is about 1.2 million square feet in of building space. Of that, about 53 percent is devoted to retail use and the other 50 percent is devoted to office, mixed use, or restaurants.
About 24,000 cars per day pass through the corridor on the east side of the crossing and about 18,000 cars per day on the western side, Barber said, or about “60 percent of its actual capacity.”
“So there’s room for additional traffic there, as well,” he added.
Barber said there are “tons” of curb cuts, driveways in the corridor.
“There is a limited amount of cross-connectivity, meaning you’ve got singular access into a piece of land and if you want to go to the next store over, you have to get back on the highway,” Barber said. “But to have a real vibrant, more compact kind of corridor, you would need blocks about every 600 to 800 feet.”
With regards to the economics of the corridor, Barber described it as “downtown Hancock County.”
“A significant percentage of the jobs in the city of Waveland, about 33 percent of the jobs, are located in that corridor,” he said. “It also produces almost 22 percent of the retail sales in the entire county. It’s an economic engine.”
However, he said, it’s an “underperforming economic engine.”
“It’s producing about $95 per square foot in retail sales,” Barber said. “Typically, a corridor of that nature you would expect to do $250 to $300 per square foot in retail sales. It would appear to us that the corridor underperforms its potential by a factor of two-to-three. That said, there’s tons of opportunity in the Hwy. 90 corridor enhancing its function as an economic driver in Waveland and in Hancock County.”
Barber said his team concluded their analysis by looking at the corridor’s character or appearance.
He said, by the team’s inventory, there are about 50 vacant or abandoned signs in the corridor.
“Which has a huge visual impact and conveys a certain message when you’re in the corridor,” he said.
Barber pointed in contrast to the signage, and the “good public architecture, which is the fire house” on Highway 90.
“So the point is, we are assessing the character of the corridor and it leaves a lot to be desired, is the bottom line on that,” Barber said.
Barber said the team also looked at the corridor from a regulatory context, the city’s zoning requirements governing the uses in the corridor.
“There’s a lot of latitude and a lot of leeway as to what can happen in the corridor, which leads to some of the findings,” he said.
The group also conducted an online survey, Barber said, and all the responses are included in the digital copy of Orion’s report.
“There were lots of opinions about the corridor and most of them tracked along what I’ve already told you,” he said. “It needs attention, we can do better than this, we need to see this type of business, we need to see improvement, tons of response.”
Barber said they went further and hosted focus groups and community meetings to help develop the plan.
Orion’s plan for the corridor consists of four principals:
•Clean it
•Connect it
•Catalyze it
•Cultivate it over time
“The easiest low-hanging fruit with a tremendous bang for the effort would be code enforcement aspects of the corridor, cleaning up that signage that we’ve already identified, get rid of those 50 signs by having codes where the signage aspect is enforced,” Barber said. “This takes some effort, strategy, and a little time, but the impact is noticeable and visible.”
Barber said that the gateways — from both sides— to Waveland are “nondescript,” which could be enhanced by utilizing signage, an identity marker, or a public art piece.
He said that landscaping would also enhance the corridor’s identity, which occurs on the private and public side.
Barber also suggested painting the light poles a new color. He also suggested adding more “way finding” to the existing ones and promotes Waveland’s “brand.”
On the private side, Barber mentioned retrofitting parking lots. The city could add landscaping — such as trees in parking lots, etc. — to its zoning requirements for future businesses, he added.
Barber also spoke about facade enhancement and incentivizing upgrading and redoing some of the “aging” retail storefronts.
As far as mobility, Barber said that Highway 90 is not “walkable.”
“But, it should be made as accessible as possible to other means besides cars,” he said. “We can connect via trail, multimodal path, bike lane, create safe connections.”
Barber said the goal would be to link the corridor into the rest of the community.
He said that crosswalks and sidewalks can be added as well and MDOT generally works with municipalities.
Barber also suggested renaming Waveland’s portion of the Highway 90 to “Waveland Boulevard.”
“At Waveland Boulevard and Nicholson, we have the cornerstone catalytic development called Waveland Crossing,” he said. “We begin to reenvision how the dead Rite Aid can redevelop, the abandoned motel can redevelop, because it is a prime intersection.”
The vision also includes a water feature, which serves a stormwater function and utilizing existing ditches, Barber said.
Barber ended the presentation with strategies for implementing the plan.
“Vision without implementation is a hallucination,” Barber said.
The document has a matrix of strategies, he said.
Some like addressing the abandoned signs are short-term, he said. The development of Waveland Crossing is a long-term plan.
“However, in order to start moving in that direction when we think about implementation is number one is to adopt the plan,” Barber said. “Adopt it as a formal component of the comprehensive plan of the city of Waveland. Number two, make sure to rewrite the zoning code and the ways things function under the rules to achieve what you’ve seen here.”
Barber also said it would be beneficial for the city to form a Waveland Boulevard task force.
He said that another potentially successful event would be a “funders’ forum” with representatives from MDOT, Mississippi Power, and those in charge of BP money to pursue partnerships and momentum. Tax increment financing (TIF) is another avenue to explore when discussing growing Waveland Boulevard and Crossing.
“The city can’t do all this nor should they be expected to do it all,” Barber said. “To move a plan like this forward is a true partnership.”
A copy of the draft plan can be found at www.seacoastecho.com.
