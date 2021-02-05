Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves on Friday decreed that flags will be lowered to half-staff statewide next Tuesday in honor of Lt. Michael Boutte Sr., the Hancock County deputy who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.
"Lieutenant Michael Boutte was a selfless and courageous police officer who dedicated his life to service," Reeves said in a social media statement. "In his honor, flags will be lowered to half-staff across the state on Tuesday, Feb. 9."
Boutte will be laid to rest on Tuesday with a funeral service at the Bay St. Louis Community Center.
Visitation will be from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the community center, followed by the service at 11:30 a.m., with Lockett-Williams Mortuary in charge of arrangements. Private graveside services are scheduled later on Tuesday.
The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office will stream the service live on its Facebook page at https://m.facebook.com/HancockCountySheriff/.
Boutte was shot and killed on Monday afternoon when he responded to a disturbance call in the Necaise Community.
The suspect, Joseph Rohrbacker, 30, was shot and wounded by another deputy at the scene. He was airlifted to a hospital in New Orleans for treatment, and will be extradited back to Mississippi after he recovers. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is still in charge of the case.
"The Hancock County Sheriff's Office suffered a huge loss today," Sheriff Ricky Adam said Monday. "Mike was an incredible deputy and more so a fine person. He was a mentor to our younger deputies and I know he will be greatly missed by his peers. You never saw him without a smile or a positive attitude. I can't begin to describe the heart break we are all experiencing right now. My thoughts, prayers and heart go out to his family and loved ones."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.