Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday declared a state of emergency in response to Tropical Storm Cristobal.
According to a release from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, a state of emergency is an “administrative tool that authorizes the use of state resources to aid in response and recovery efforts.”
The storm made landfall in southeast Louisiana on Sunday, but caused extensive flooding in Hancock County.
Hancock County Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Brain Adam said Monday that EMA reported flooding on a total of 259 streets in Bay St. Louis, Waveland, Pearlington, Kiln, Diamondhead, Ansley, and around the county on Sunday.
According to MEMA, “initial county assessments estimate around $5.2 million in damage across Harrison and Hancock counties. This includes damage to beaches and debris removal.”
Damage assessments are still ongoing, so that number could change, according to MEMA.
“It appears that based on precursory analysis, we will exceed the counties’ and state’s threshold for public assistance,” MEMA Executive Director Greg Michel said. “Within the next weeks we plan to request joint public damage assessments. We are hopeful that public assistance will become approved, but there is much work to be done before those requests can be made.”
Residents can self-report damages to local emergency management agencies.
Hancock County residents can report damage at https://www.crisistrack.com/public/hancockMS/request.html.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.