Gov. Tate Reeves on Thursday announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for the Gulf Coast, including more than $8 million for three separate Hancock County projects.
“I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” Reeves said at a press conference Thursday. “Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast. These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there. I’m grateful to the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for their continued efforts to make our state the best in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”
“There is a purpose and strategy to our restoration work,” said Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) Executive Director Chris Wells. “From ecological restoration and conservation, to infrastructure, to workforce development and tourism, there are many factors at play in each project. We are excited for today’s announcement of projects which directs our work towards continued and purposeful restoration in Mississippi.”
These 15 projects announced for 2022 are funded through the RESTORE Act and were recommended to Reeves by the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee for his consideration and selection.
Once implemented, these projects will join the total of more than $795 million already being spent by the state of Mississippi through MDEQ on restoration projects across the Coast.
The Hancock County projects include:
• Pearl River Community College Hancock Aviation Aerospace Workforce Academy ($2.09 million) — purchase equipment to support the establishment of PRCC Aerospace Workforce Academy.
• The Kiln Utility District and Fire District Water and Sewer Expansion Project ($3.0 million) — expand water and sewer to support increased development.
• Port Bienville Railroad Intermodal Expansion ($3.3 million) — construction of a 7-track classification yard and the addition of a truck to rail intermodal facility expansion.
“Port Bienville is an intermodal logistics hub for 16 companies with global reach,” Bill Cotter, Hancock County Port and Harbor Executive Director, said Thursday. “Port Bienville Short Line Railroad is the engine powering economic development at the port. We process over 8,000 loaded rail cars a year. This grant will help us construct a classification yard and intermodal facility which will make the railroad more efficient and increase safety. We appreciate the continued support Gov. Reeves, the Gulf Coast Advisory Committee and our Hancock County delegation for making the project possible.”
Another project included in the grant is the St. Stanislaus and Ocean Springs Environmental Education program, with $566,500 earmarked to enhance environmental science programs related to marine ecosystem education.
