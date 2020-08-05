Gov. Tate Reeves on Wednesday announced the launch of the ReSkill Mississippi initiative (ReSkillMS), a workforce training initiative to aid Mississippi workers and employers burdened by COVID-19.
“While we are in the midst of a public health crisis, we are also fighting this disease on an economic front,” Reeves said during Wednesday’s press conference. “Hundreds of thousands of Mississippians have been laid off during this pandemic. Countless Mississippi employers are struggling to make ends meet. ReSkill Mississippi is an effort to utilize CARES Act funds to not only get Mississippians back to work, but to get them skills training that will help them work in even better jobs than they may have had before COVID-19.”
Mississippians who have lost their jobs, suffered cutbacks, or went on unemployment due to COVID-19 now have the opportunity to receive skills training at Mississippi’s community colleges to change jobs into high demand careers, Reeves said.
“Of the $1.25 billion in federal relief funds sent to Mississippi under the CARES Act, the Mississippi legislature appropriated $55 million to support our state’s workers and employers,” a release from the governor’s office states.
This enabled the governor and a coalition of the state’s workforce leaders to create an “innovative new program to train individuals for good-paying jobs right now and into the future,” the release states.
ReSkillMS is a result of Reeves’ Commission on Economic Recovery’s recommendation that “significant” funds from the CARES Act recovery funds be used for workforce training, the release states.
The State Workforce Investment Board, the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, and the state’s four local workforce areas worked on ReSkillMS, the release states.
“This program can have a major difference in the lives of Mississippians and in building a stronger economy in our state for the demands of tomorrow’s world,” SWIB Chairman Patrick Sullivan said. “Skilled jobs were in demand before COVID-19, and they will be in demand long after the pandemic is over. Getting more Mississippians the skills for higher paying jobs is going to be key if we are to see sustained economic growth.”
The direct beneficiaries of ReSkillMS will be Mississippians who were furloughed, laid off, experienced economic damages, recipients of unemployment benefits, and employers seeking to hire people immediately and train them on the job.
Employers willing to hire and train people in the workplace are “eligible to reimbursed for up to 75 percent of the individual’s wages during the training period. The program requires a minimum fair wage threshold of $15-per-hour for employers to be eligible for reimbursements,” the release states.
Mississippians and employers interested in the program can visit www.ReSkillMS.com to complete the a survey. Officials from Mississippi’s workforce offices will reach out to people to guide them through the application process.
