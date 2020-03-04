North Bay Elementary students on Monday celebrated Dr. Seuss’ birthday with a vocabulary parade.
This week is Read Across America Week, which is about reading and learning vocabulary.
Students dressed as vocabulary words and made hats and other crafts.
Fourth-grade teacher Tiffany Marquar said, “Today is about instilling a love of reading.”
She said there were guest lecturers, a picnic lunch while reading, and reading crafts.
Dr. Seuss wrote rhyming books including: “The Cat in the Hat,” “Are You my Mother,” “The Places You’ll Go,” “One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish,”
“Green Eggs and Ham,” “The Lorax,” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.”
According to readacrossamerica.org, the National Education Association promoted Read Across America to “motivate kids to read, bring the joys of reading to students of all ages, and make all children feel valued and welcome.”
