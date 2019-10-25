This week, the Mississippi State Rating Bureau conducted a water shuttle, Hancock County Emergency Management Agency Director/Fire Coordinator Brian Adam announced in a release on Thursday.

The water shuttle was conducted in an "attempt to improve the fire insurance rating in the northern portion of the Post 58 Fire District," the release states.

"By doing this, it shows the rating bureau that the northern area of the district can provide enough water to meet the standards for a lower rating, which in turn will help homeowners receive lower insurance costs," Adam said in the release. "The fire departments had to demonstrate pumping 750 gallons of water per minute and have a continuous water supply to keep the test going and valid for one hour. There were 11 tanker trucks and five pumper trucks that participated."

The following departments participated in the water shuttle: Post 58 VFD, Fenton VFD, Kiln VFD, Leetown VFD, Steephollow VFD, Lizana VFD, CRTC Fire Department, Hancock County Board of Supervisors, Hancock County Fire Marshal's OFfice, Harrison County Fire Service, and Pearl River County Fire Service.

"We would like to thank all of the fire departments involved for helping with the water shuttle," Adam said.