The unofficial results poured in Tuesday night after a tenuous Republican primary for Pass Christian. Jimmy Rafferty won the Republican nomination for mayor with 815 votes (64.1 percent) over Adam Pace's 456 votes (35 percent).
Affidavit ballots had not yet been counted.
"Pass Christian is the premier city on the Coast to live, work, and play and I want to make it even greater," Rafferty, who was running for the first time ever, said Tuesday. "The voters have spoken today and we're going to create a new Republican party and it's one that will be much more inclusive as my platform will be referred to as ‘conservatism with courtesy.’ All about bringing people together, I want to say thank you to the voters of Pass Christian and thanks to my wonderful team."
Rafferty will face an Independent, Zenas Cappie, and Democratic nominee Peggy Johnson in the June 8 general election. All three candidates are vying to replace the 16-year incumbent Mayor Leo "Chipper" McDermott, who will retire at the expiration of his term in July.
Things were a lot closer for a few other races in Pass Christian — Ward 2 Democratic incumbent Regina Charlot is in the lead over Joe Piernas 55-48 (53.4-46.6 percent). The winner of the Democratic nomination in Ward 2 will earn the seat, since no Republicans have entered the race. These numbers include the absentee ballots, but there are a few affidavit ballots to be counted.
In Ward 3, Republican challenger Kirk Kimball leads over Catherine Williams 158-134 (54.1-45.9 percent) with all ballots except affidavits. The winner of the nomination will face Democratic incumbent Anthony Hall in the June 8 general election.
Finally, incumbent Kenny Torgeson cruised to victory over first-time challenger Calvin Ishee 870-359 (70.8-29.2 [ercemt) for the Pass Christian Alderman-at-Large position. Torgeson effectively won his third consecutive term, since there is no other party in the race.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.