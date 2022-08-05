The qualifying for Waveland’s 2022 election ended Friday at 5 p.m.
The following individuals qualified for the Mayoral race:
Republican candidates:
- Charles Piazza
- Jay Trapani
- Jeremy Burke
- Paul “PT” Taylor
- Chris Bennett
Democrat candidates:
- Nikki Tingstrom
Independent candidate:
- Micah Tinkler
Libertarian candidate:
- Brice Phillips
The following individuals qualified for the Ward 1 Alderman race:
Republican candidates:
- Roger Estopinal
- Rhonda Aime Gamble
- Bob Martin
- Henry Tebbe
Independent candidate:
- Cheryl Crosby Tenney
Libertarian candidate:
- Matthew Adams
The following individuals qualified for the Ward 2 Alderman race:
Republican candidate:
- Bobby Richardson
Democrat candidate:
- Clarence Harris
The following individuals qualified for the Ward 3 Alderman race:
Republican candidate:
- Shane LaFontaine
The following individuals qualified for the Ward 4 Alderman race:
Republican candidate:
- Gary Catalano
Independent candidate:
- Jeremy Clark
Libertarian candidate:
- Lynn Smith
The primary for the election — which will include the Mayoral and Ward 1 races — is scheduled for Oct. 4. If necessary, a runoff is scheduled for Oct. 25.
The general election is scheduled for Dec. 6.
The polling place for all elected positions and wards is the Waveland Fire Department, located at 307 Coleman Ave., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.
