The qualifying for Waveland’s 2022 election ended Friday at 5 p.m.

The following individuals qualified for the Mayoral race:

Republican candidates:

  • Charles Piazza
  • Jay Trapani
  • Jeremy Burke
  • Paul “PT” Taylor
  • Chris Bennett

Democrat candidates:

  • Nikki Tingstrom

Independent candidate:

  • Micah Tinkler

Libertarian candidate:

  • Brice Phillips

The following individuals qualified for the Ward 1 Alderman race:

Republican candidates:

  • Roger Estopinal
  • Rhonda Aime Gamble
  • Bob Martin
  • Henry Tebbe

Independent candidate:

  • Cheryl Crosby Tenney

Libertarian candidate:

  • Matthew Adams

The following individuals qualified for the Ward 2 Alderman race:

Republican candidate:

  • Bobby Richardson

Democrat candidate:

  • Clarence Harris

The following individuals qualified for the Ward 3 Alderman race:

Republican candidate:

  • Shane LaFontaine

The following individuals qualified for the Ward 4 Alderman race:

Republican candidate:

  • Gary Catalano

Independent candidate:

  • Jeremy Clark

Libertarian candidate:

  • Lynn Smith

The primary for the election — which will include the Mayoral and Ward 1 races — is scheduled for Oct. 4. If necessary, a runoff is scheduled for Oct. 25.

The general election is scheduled for Dec. 6.

The polling place for all elected positions and wards is the Waveland Fire Department, located at 307 Coleman Ave., from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Election Day.

