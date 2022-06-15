Qualifying begins today, June 15, for Waveland’s general election for the offices of mayor and aldermen for Wards 1, 2, 3 and 4.
The candidate qualifying paperwork is now available at city hall in the city clerk’s office.
City Clerk Tammy Fayard said party candidates in primary elections pay a $10 fee.
Candidates running as independents must file a petition with the clerk’s office that has at least 50 signatures from qualified voters of a municipality or ward, Fayard said. If running for the mayor spot, the candidate can obtain signatures from the entire city. If the candidate wants to run in a specific ward, he or she must obtain 50 signatures from that ward.
Additional requirements include: Filing a statement of economic interest with the state Ethics Commission 15 days prior to becoming a candidate and incumbents must file before May 1 and candidates must file campaign finance disclosure reports with the municipal clerk.
The qualifying deadline for all candidates is 5 p.m. on Aug. 5.
The first primary for the election is scheduled for Oct. 4 and, if necessary, a runoff is scheduled for Oct. 25.
The general election will be held on Dec. 6.
The polling place for all elected positions and wards is the Waveland Fire Department, located at 307 Coleman Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.