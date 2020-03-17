In efforts to limit public exposure to the Coronavirus, several governmental services and agencies have either temporarily closed or altered their usual schedules, including the following:

Hancock County Public Facilities

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors has temporarily closed several facilities due to the ongoing threat of the Coronavirus.

The Hancock County Public Community Centers are temporarily closed until at least April 20. The board of supervisors will evaluate closures at its meeting on April 6 to determine when everything will be reopened.

The Hancock County sports complex, county-owned fields and parks, public bathrooms, piers, horse arena and other open areas are closed until at least April 6.

For more information, call the board office at 228-467-0172.

Hancock County Justice Court

• All arraignments set to be heard on March 17 are continued to May 19, 2020, at 1 p.m.

• All trials set to be heard on March 17 are continued to May 19 at 1 p.m.

• Cases set to be heard prior to April 1, 2020, which involves a defendant who is presently incarcerated will be heard by the court or otherwise addressed at the regularly scheduled date and time.

• The court shall continue to monitor this situation, make further continuances and/or adjustments to the court schedule as dictated by all relevant and attendant circumstances.

Hancock County Building & Zoning Department

The Hancock County Building & Zoning Department, due to Covid-19, will be able to offer over-the-phone transactions by credit card for permits that do not involve the requirement of construction drains. The permits that do require construction drawings will done in the office with the recommendations set forth by the Mississippi State Department of Health for the protection of employees and the general pubic by observing the distance separation and the cleaning of surfaces.

The department will not be taking any reservations for the rental facilities that re normally handled in that office, including community centers, shelters and the Washington St. Pavilion.

For questions, contact the Hancock County Building & Zoning Department at 228-467-4157.

Diamondhead Municipal Court

Diamondhead Municipal Court has canceled all court hearings until April 10. If emergencies come up, domestic abuse, for example, the court will conduct telephonic hearings. For more, call Diamondhead Municipal Court at 228-222-4626.

City of Waveland

The city of Waveland has announced the following closures:

• The Ground Zero Museum, MLK Community Center, Wilcox Park, Gex Par and Elwood Bourgeois Park will all be closed until further notice.

• Waveland Municipal Court will be postponed until April 21 or 23.

• All public restrooms maintained by the city are closed until further notice.

All non-essential personnel are asked to refrain from coming to work for the next week. The process will be evaluated on a week-by-week basis.

Due to limited staff, please use emails and phone calls to handle city business that does not require face-to-face interaction.

You can use the city’s website or Facebook page for updates.

City leaders say they plan to sign a declaration of emergency at their regularly scheduled meeting on Wednesday.

Casinos

All casinos in the state of Mississippi closed at midnight on Monday, March 16, by order of the Mississippi Gaming Commission. They will stay closed until further notice. The commission said in a press release it is evaluating the closures “on a daily basis.”

Bay-Waveland School District

The Bay St. Louis-Waveland School District, already closed the week of March 16-20, announced Monday afternoon that all district schools will be closed next week for spring break in response to the Coronavirus outbreak.

However, the district will offer “meals to go” for students from March 17-20 at Bay High School and Waveland Elementary, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Meals will be delivered to your vehicle by a Child Nutrition Team member.

Each child will receive two meals each day, one lunch and one breakfast, to save for the following day.

Children must be 18 years old or under.

You do not have to be a BWSD student to participate, and no ID will be required.

Hancock County School District

Al schools and district events in the Hancock County School District will be closed March 16-20. The district will continue to monitor this situation and will continue to notify those concerned of updated information through the media, the district website, and through call outs as this situation changes.

Bay St. Louis Municipal Court

Due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Open Docket Court for the City of Bay St Louis Municipal Court will be closed through April 10, 2020. If you have a court date, please call the Court Department at 228-467-9068 to verify if court will be held and to get a new court date. Emergency cases will be held on a case-by-case basis and handled accordingly.

Waste Management

All residential and commercial garbage services are running and will continue to run as scheduled until further notice.

Hancock County Library System.

The Hancock County library System Board of Trustees has decided to close all five library brunches for the remainder to the week, with tentative plans to reopen Monday, March 23, pending additional information.

No items will be considered overdue and no fines will be charged while the library is closed. WiFi and digital resources such as eBooks will be available 24/7. Updates will be posted on the library system’s website and social media pages.

McLeod Park and Buccaneer State Park

McLeod Park and Buccaneer State Park remain open at this time with limitations on public gatherings. For more on McLeod Park, call 228-467-1894. For more on Buccaneer State Park, call 228-467-3822.

Stella Yelling Contest

The Bay St. Louis Little Theatre has canceled its upcoming annual Stella Yelling Contest and suspended the remainder of the season until such time as people may once again safely gather in groups. An an antidote to these trying times, the BSLLT will offer "A Season of Comedies" with its next production season. The full line-up will be announced in May.

Hancock County Senior Citizens Center

The Hancock County Senior Citizens Center, located at 601 Bookter St., in Bay Louis, will be closed from March 16 to March 20, center director Arlene Johnson said Monday.

She said that it is a priority to keep the seniors quarantined from exposure to Coronavirus (COVID-19).

On Sunday, senior center staff prepared meals and delivered the food to seniors.

“So we know they would eat this week,” Johnson said. “We want them to shelter in place.”

Anyone wishing to donate items to the seniors can contact center staff at 228-467-9292.

