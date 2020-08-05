Mississippi crab fishermen with crab pots in Hancock County at Heron Bay Marsh and the east fork of the Pearl River are asked to proceed with caution when fishing these areas while construction to complete the Hancock County Marsh Living Shoreline project is going on August 19, 2020 through January 21, 2021. These areas will be off limits during construction.
The project will construct a 46-acre marsh in the southeast corner of Heron Bay. The sediment to construct the marsh will come from a dredging project, which will be deepening the channel of the east fork of the Pearl River.
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.
