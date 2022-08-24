The Lighthouse Business & Professional Women’s Network last week hosted its 2022 Woman of Achievement Awards at Hollywood Gulf Coast Casino in Bay St. Louis, honoring several Hancock County residents.
The organization, which aims to unite professional women and provide leadership skills and networking opportunities, is based in Biloxi but works all across the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
“I believe this is the first year we’ve ever hosted the awards in Bay St. Louis,” event emcee Nicole Martz said during the ceremony.
Among Hancock County-area residents recognized as “Women of Achievement” were Rymsky Labat, CEO of Labat Education Group, LLC; Denise Bush of Denise Bush Properties; Starr Chapman, owner of the Rum Kitchen; Tesia Lee, of HL Raymond Properties; Sandra Belcher of the Hancock County District Attorney’s office; and Cynthia Chauvin, executive director of CASA of Hancock County.
Chapman was named the main winner in the “Entrepreneur” category. Chauvin was named the main winner in the “Non-Profit” category.
For more on the Lighthouse Business & Professional Women’s Network, go to lighthousebpw.com.
