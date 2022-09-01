As of Thursday, Bay-Waveland Middle School Principal has apparently been dismissed from his position.
“He is no longer an employee of the district … as of today,” district Superintendent Dr. Sandra Reed said, citing district policy that forbids here from saying more about personnel issues.
Weir was reportedly “escorted” off the school campus on Wednesday.
Weir, a veteran of the U.S. military, was named principal at the middle school in 2019 after serving as principal at North Bay Elementary and helping the school earn a state-wide “A” rating.
