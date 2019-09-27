Members of the Hancock High School Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the First Priority Club met in a prayer circle on Wednesday at the historic Hancock County Courthouse as part of the national "See You at the Pole" event.
Like students around the world on Wednesday, the HHS students met for prayers at the flagpole at their school, then traveled to the courthouse to pray for anyone who needed it.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.