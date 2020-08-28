Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission President Robert Kane on Friday tendered his resignation after 23 years as a board member.
“The resignation of the chief executive officer and subsequent search for a replacement provides an opportunity for a new vision and leadership of this vital organization,” Kane said in a letter to Gov. Tate Reeves, Bay St. Louis Mayor Mike Favre, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors and the other members of the commission. “As board president since 2004, it is an appropriate time for me to exit.
“I have enjoyed working with each commission board and the Hancock County Board of Supervisors. Together we envisioned and completed an impressive list offsets. These include a new airport and development of an airpark, new loading docks and major infrastructure improvements at Port Bienville Industrial Park, and construction of anew administrative building.”
Port & Harbor Commission CEO Bill Cork resigned earlier this month, saying he was leaving to take an unspecified state job that would offer “great opportunity” for both himself and Hancock County.
Kane was appointed to the Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission in 1998 by then-Bay St. Louis Mayor Eddie Favre. He graduated from Louisiana State University in 1969 and has been a real estate broker and Realtor for 37 years serving as a property manager and developer of commercial and residential real estate for John McDonald Realty. He is a former President of the Mississippi Gulf Coast Foreign Trade Zone.
