The Hancock County Board of Supervisors on Monday approved the transfer of the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission’s Public Owned Treatment Works (POTW) to the Hancock County Water and Sewer District.
Mike Barr, director of the HCWSD, said one of the district’s goals is to “grow” and one of those places is at the Port and Harbor.
“We’ve got a good reputation and I feel that the board has a lot of faith in me and the HCWSD,” Barr said. “It’s a big direction for the HCWSD to go.”
According to a slideshow presented by the Port and Harbor Commission, the transfer includes: Plants; elevated storage tank (water tower); pipes, valves, gauges, meters, and other appurtenances; lift and pump stations; inventory of certain material, equipment, and supplies; personnel; assigned contracts, customers, and associated revenue (SABIC, DAK, tank maintenance, cellular, etc.).
The assets will be transferred at “no cost” and lease is “no cost,” the slideshow states.
As part of the agreement, HCPHC will pay the $650,000 for a new lift station, Barr said. The existing domestic treatment plant will be demolished.
Barr said that the HCWSD will only deal with the port’s domestic sewer and water, such as toilets, sinks, basic common household sewage and nothing chemical.
The new lift station will tie into an existing main force on Lower Bay Road and will be transferred to the western treatment plant in Pearlington, Barr said, which is underutilized.
The goal is for “effective and financial control to be fully transferred to the district prior to beginning of October 1,” the HCPHC states.
Barr said that the transfer has been in the works for about two years now.
The HCSWD is a not-for-profit organization and the system pays for itself with its customer base, Barr said, and added that there will not be rate changes for existing customers as a result of this transfer.
You can view the HCPHC’s slideshow at www.seacoastecho.com.
In other action:
The board approved a motion to issue a seven-day notice to the owner of Frontier RV Park on Lower Bay Road, which the board declared a menace to public health and safety on March 2, stating that the county will reenter the property and acquire bids to clean it up.
The board approved a resolution proclaiming 2020 as the year to “Embrace the Gulf.”
The board approved a resolution authorizing the courthouse facility dog and handler with CASA of Hancock County access to all facilities managed by the county.
The next meeting is scheduled for July 20 at 9 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.