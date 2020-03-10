If you haven’t voted yet today, there’s still plenty of time — the Republican and Democratic primaries for U.S. President, U.S. Representative for Mississippi’s 4th congressional District and one of the state’s U.S. Senate seats are on the ballot today, Tuesday, March 10.

Polls will be open until 7 p.m. today.

Candidates on the ballots include:

U.S. President

Republican

• President Donald Trump

• Bill Weld

• Roque De La Fuente

Democrat

• Joe Biden

• Bernie Sanders

• Tulsi Gabbard

U.S. Representative for Mississippi’s 4th congressional district

• Steven Palazzo (R- incumbent)

• Samuel Hickman (R)

• Robert Deming (R)

• Carl Boyanton (R)

U.S. Senate

• Cindy Hyde-Smith (R- incumbent)

• Mike Espy (D)

• Tobey Bartee (D)

• Jensen Bohren (D)