At about 4:30 p.m on Thursday, Waveland police officers responded to the report of a deceased person in the parking lot of the Waveland Walmart.
Waveland Police Chief Mike Prendegrast said Friday morning that no foul play was involved.
He added that the investigation is still ongoing.
The Sea Coast Echo will update this story as more details become available.
