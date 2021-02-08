Family and friends are preparing to say their final goodbyes to the Hancock County sheriff’s deputy who died last Monday after being shot while responding to a call in north Hancock County.
Lt. Michael Anthony Boutte, Sr. will be laid to rest Tuesday, Feb. 9, in Biloxi.
Visitation and a funeral service to honor the slain law enforcement officer will be held at the Bay St. Louis Community Center starting at 10:30 a.m.
Lieutenant Rachel Jewell with the Bay St. Louis Police Department said the city is expecting a large turnout with at least a 10-15 mile long multi-state law enforcement procession which is scheduled to leave the community center at 1 p.m.
“We will have the depot area barricaded for law enforcement parking and procession staging,” Jewell said.
The procession will leave the Bay St. Louis Community Center and drive down Bookter St. to Beach Blvd. and then to Highway 90, traveling east to Biloxi where private graveside services are scheduled.
Many members of the local community are still in shock after hearing about last week’s deadly shooting.
Jewell said some who can’t attend the service but still want to show their respects during the final ride have reached out inquiring about the route and the safest place to park.
“We appreciate how much love and support the entire Hancock County community has shown for our fallen hero and his family and friends during this difficult time," Jewell said. "The safest thing, for those who want to come out and show their continued support after the service, is to line your cars in the designated parking areas along Beach Blvd and Hwy. 90. Traffic will be allowed to flow west bound so we don’t recommend crossing.”
Jewell said, “On behalf of the Bay St. Louis Police Department, we would like Boutte’s family and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office to know our hearts are with you all as you, this community and the entire nation mourns the loss of our fallen comrade.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.