Hundreds of ghosts, goblins, monsters and superheroes crowded into downtown Bay St. Louis this past weekend for the first annual Krewe of Boo in the Bay parade and the sixth annual Witches Walk, but there are still plenty of “haunted happenings” on the schedule this weekend — depending on Hurricane Zeta’s effects in Hancock County, of course.
“We had over a 140 units with close to 400 riders,” for the Krewe of Boo parade, krewe co-founder and President Gayle Adams said. “The turn-out for registered units was more than we anticipated, so we were very pleased. The crowds on the street were simply amazing. We were overwhelmed with emotion when we saw all the children on the route.”
Adams said she and group co-founder Brett Ladner were inspired to create the krewe and the parade “for these children who were isolated during the pandemic.”
The pair formed a limited liability corporation in September and immediately got to work planing the parade.
The royalty for the krewe’s maiden voyage were three-year-old King Lukas Martin and Queen Kaylin Jane Loveless, age two-and-a-half.
Lukas “loves dancing, football, and all things super heroes,” Adams said. “Lukas loves all food except chocolate and when he grows up he wants to be Spider Man. ... Kaylin is a cerebral palsy warrior. She takes the heart of everyone around her with her sweet ‘hi’s’ and ‘I love you’s.’ Kaylin enjoys ‘Cat in the Hat,’ ‘Cocomelon’ and ‘Baby Bum.’ ‘Tickle time’ is her favorite time and her smile lights up the world . She can make anyone go from sad to happy immediately and she was so happy to be our queen.
“The king and queen were from the Children’s Center for Communication and Development. They were accepting donations at the line up in exchange for a print or t-shirt that were donated to the Children’s Center. We had an individual who reached out to us, Rebecca Dunaway McLindon, to put her ‘unicorn’ in the parade. She graciously allowed for individuals to take pictures or feed the unicorn for a donation to the Children’s Center.
“We look forward to expanding the event next year.”
Upcoming Hancock County-area Halloween events include:
Waveland Halloween Bash
The city of Waveland will host its annual Halloween Bash on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. at Coleman Avenue. There will be no hotdogs, pizza or popcorn this year due to COVID precautions, but social distancing will be observed, and local merchants, groups and families will have booths set up to hand out candy. There will also be a haunted house.
For more information or to register a booth, call Raquel LaFontaine at 228-493-7245 or email her at raquellafontaine@gmail.com; or call Waveland City Hall at 228-467-4134.
St. Rose Trunk or Treat
St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church will present its first annual Social Distancing Trick or Treat this Saturday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m. at the pavilion behind the school. There will be a costume contest and contest for the Best Decorated Trunk. The first 50 children will get free hot dogs, chips and soda. Volunteers and trunk participants are needed. Please contact Robbie Brewer to sign up at 228-216-6493. There will also be games, food and prizes.
Old Town Trick or Treat
Old Town Bay St. Louis merchants will be participating in Trick or Treat fun from 3-5 p.m. Saturday. “The Mad Potter” Steve Barney will offer do-it-yourself screen-printing trick-or-treat bags for $10. DeMontluzin will open for trick or treating at 5 p.m.
Misfits Trunk or Treat
At the Depot, the Misfits Street Krewzers classic car club will host a Trunk or Treat.
