More than 112 people showed up at the Bridges Golf Club at Hollywood Casino on Saturday to “Play for Bray,” raising money to help pay for more than a month’s worth of hospital bills for a local family.
Brayden Peterson is a freshman at Hancock High School. On Dec. 12, Brayden had a cardiac emergency during the Diamondhead Christmas Parade that caused him to fall and hit his head. He was unresponsive for several minutes before he was finally revived. He was initially transported to Ochsner Medical - Hancock Center, but later flown to Children’s Hospital in New Orleans.
“In the following days, we began learning of the severity of Brayden’s condition through Facebook posts from his mother, Lauren Lipari, who has not left his side,” Ben Taylor — who organized Saturday’s golf tournament along with District Three Supervisor Kodie Koenenn — said last week. “The updates have been filled with highs and lows, milestones and setbacks. We have learned Brayden’s recovery will be long and arduous.”
“Despite the situation, we are a community of believers with faith in God,” Koenenn said on social media. “It is through this commonality that #Prayforbray was started. Hancock County has shown up in a big way to support the Peterson family. This tournament, Play for Bray, is hosted to raise funds to support his family during his recovery.”
Taylor said the community support at the golf tournament on Saturday was inspirational.
“We had a great turn-out,” Taylor said Monday. “We were shooting for 28 teams and we got 28 teams.”
At the end of play on Saturday, the first-place team was Kevin Peterman, Jon Miles, Larry Marks and Loren Parker. The second-place team was Eric Newman, Shawn Harris, Ty Howell and Mike Howell.
The third-place team included David Newman, Caleb Morales, Dylan Spiers and Lane Fazande.
“We had many, many volunteers, including several members of Brayden’s family who came up and helped us,” Taylor said. “The Bridges really stepped up and worked out a deal and helped us raise money for Brayden’s treatment without charging us too much.”
Although the tournament raised a “substantial amount,” Taylor said, it isn’t nearly enough to cover all of the medical bills.
“He finally came home last Wednesday, and now he’s in the ‘recovery’ phase,” Taylor said.
There will be a poker run in April to help raise more funds, he said.
“We definitely want to recognize our event sponsor, Farm Bureau Insurance,” Taylor said, “and five co-sponsors — Digital Engineering, Compton Engineering, St. Joseph Hospice, Pincher’s Seafood and Studio Classique Vibe.”
“The amount of support and love that Lauren and the boys have been shown is truly heartwarming,” Koenenn wrote. “Hancock County is a special place for many reasons — but it's our people that make it the most special. The way we pull together when one of our own is in need is truly like no other.”
