The family-friendly Pirate Tee Party Putt Putt Tournament will be held Saturday, Nov.11 at Pirate Central on the corner of Beach Blvd. and Court St. The event is a fundraiser for the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, with half of all proceeds going to Brenda’s House Family Center, a local shelter that provides a home setting for supervised visits, family time and community-supported meals. The event starts at 4pm and tickets are $10 per adult and $5 per child.