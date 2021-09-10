This Saturday, Sept.11th, businesses in Old Town Bay St. Louis will welcome putt-putt golf enthusiasts of all ages, and fun-lovers in general, for the 6th Annual Seahorse Open Pirate Tee Party. The annual tournament coincides with Second Saturday events, with music and specials with local merchants, and costumes are encouraged.
This mini-golf event is an annual fundraiser for the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, a volunteer organization that supports economic development in downtown Bay St. Louis. The event cost is $10 per adult, $5 per child, ages 10 and under. Members of the Krewe have been working diligently to create great new props to make this year’s event even more fun and challenging for all who participate.
Golfers should check-in at the corner of Beach Blvd and Court Street to pickup scorecards, rules and putters at 4pm. Prizes will be awarded to the top putters in men’s, women’s and children’s divisions. All participants with an eligible scorecard will be entered into a drawing for a merchant sponsored gift basket.
Fifty percent of the proceeds from the entry fees as well as hole sponsorships will be donated to Brenda’s House Family Center. Brenda’s House is a local non-profit and has been chosen for a new mission, the first of its kind and a model for other states to follow. The organization provides a home setting for family time, supervised visits and community-supported meals. Funds raised from this event will be used for on-going necessary improvements to the facility.
Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse will present the check to Lisa Wilbourn, Shelter Director of Brenda’s House, at the Krewe’s meeting on October 14, 2021. In 2019, Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse was able to donate $1620 to Brenda’s House through sponsorships and participation in the Seahorse Open event. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, we were unable to hold this event on behalf of Brenda’s House.
Tickets can be purchased the day of at the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse Pirate Central, located on the corner of Main Street and Court Street. We want to express our deep appreciation for the restaurants and merchants who supported this year’s upcoming Seahorse Open through their sponsorships, for Brenda’s House charity, and gifts donated for the merchant basket drawing to be held at the end of the tournament.
Full details and the schedule can be found at www.mkotsh.com or call 228-216-6416.
