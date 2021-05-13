Although the pandemic canceled the fun last year, parrrr-ty time is almost here — the sixth annual Pirate Day in the Bay kicks off this Friday in Old Town Bay St. Louis, with a massive fireworks display Saturday night.
Organized by the non-profit Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, the event is packed with costumes characters, live music, a pub crawl, scavenger hunt, kids activities and more to celebrate the Bay’s pirate history, which dates back more than 200 years.
In 2019, Pirate Day was named a Top Twenty Event by the Southeast Tourism Society, chosen from events taking place across 12 southern states.
The Pirate Day events will begin at 4 p.m. on Friday when the krewe “invades” Old Town, led by “Captain Longbeard and Lady Claiborne,” with a Pirates Pub Crawl and Scavenger Hunt from 6-9:30 p.m.
The Castaways will perform at party central at S. Beach Blvd. and Court Street from 7-11 p.m. on Friday.
The action is scheduled to begin early on Saturday, with a Lil’ Buccaneers Parade. Line up starts at 10:30 a.m.
The parade will begin at 11 a.m. with children in their finest pirate drag and will head down Main Street to Pirate Central at Beach Boulevard. Immediately following will be the pirate costume contest, starting at 12:30, where serious contenders of all ages show off to win pirate swag.
From 2-10 p.m., the krewe will offer “Mutiny Tour Rides.”
From 2-3 p.m., there will be line dancing lessons.
At 5 p.m. Saturday, the Pirate Invasion Parade is scheduled to begin.
The Pirate Invasion parade is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Saturday will also offer a pirates’ play zone for kids, craft vendors and live entertainment from Dr. Rock & the Interns from 7-11 p.m. Pirate Day wraps up with fireworks over the harbor, sponsored by Silver Slipper Casino at 9 p.m.
Pirate Day in the Bay is sponsored by Silver Slipper Casino, ABC Rental, Bayou Caddy Utility South, and Rosetti’s Liquor Barrel.
Full details and the schedule can be found on the website www.MKOTSH.com.
For advance tickets the Pirate Pub Crawl, go to eventbrite.com/e/pirate-day-in-the-bay-tickets-60034689372.
For further information, call Dina Rosetti at 228-216-6416 or Ginny Cabell at 601-953-1972.
