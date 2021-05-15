The “Pirate Invasion Parade” isn’t scheduled to begin until 5 p.m. today, but the buccaneers had already taken over Old Town Bay St. Louis by 11 o’clock this morning for the sixth annual Pirate Day in the Bay festival.
Pirate Day in the Bay, organized by the non-profit Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, actually began at 4 p.m. Firday with a “pirate welcome,” pub crawl and scavenger hunt.
The krewe’s Captain Longbeard and Lady Claiborne welcomed everyone to “Pirate Central” at S. Beach Blvd. and Court Street. Longbeard (Albert Ghergich) said the theme of this year’s festival is “Riders on the Storm,” since in addition to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bay St. Louis weathered a record number of tropical storms and hurricanes last year.
Pirate Day in the Bay continues all day today, culminating in a fireworks display sponsored by the Silver Slipper Casino Hotel starting at 9 p.m.
Next up is the pirate costume contest, starting at 12:30, where serious contenders of all ages show off to win pirate swag.
From 2-10 p.m., the krewe will offer “Mutiny Tour Rides.”
From 2-3 p.m., there will be line-dancing lessons.
At 5 p.m., the Pirate Invasion Parade is scheduled to begin.
The pirates’ play zone for kids and craft vendors will be open all day, with live entertainment from Dr. Rock & the Interns from 7-11 p.m. Pirate Day wraps up with fireworks over the harbor, sponsored by Silver Slipper Casino at 9 p.m.
Pirate Day in the Bay is sponsored by Silver Slipper Casino, ABC Rental, Bayou Caddy Utility South, and Rosetti’s Liquor Barrel.
Full details and the schedule can be found on the website www.MKOTSH.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.