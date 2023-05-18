The Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse is gearing up to take over Old Town Bay St. Louis again this weekend for the eighth annual “Pirate Day in the Bay,” as well as the Hancock Historical Society’s third annual Cardboard Boat Race.
Event organizers said last year's festival set a new attendance record.
This festival, named a Top Twenty Event by the Southeast Tourism Society and Mississippi Magazine’s 2021 Spring Festival M-List winner and 2022 Best of Travel Awards, draws 5,000-plus locals and visitors from across fifty states and Canada.
The weekend will be packed with music, family/kid-friendly activities, and a few adult-only events. Krewe members will be in full pirate attire, and visitors are encouraged to wear their pirate best to celebrate the Bay’s pirate history, dating back over 200 years.
The Hancock County merchants have teamed up with Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse for the third year on a “Where ARRR the Pirates?” scavenger hunt. They are challenging all residents and visitors to “shop small” in the downtown area and search for the picture of Captain Longbeard and Lady Claiborne displayed in the participating businesses. Shoppers must scan the QR Code and register their visit. The person who checks in (via the QR Code) the most participating businesses will qualify for the winning prize of an overnight stay at the Pearl Hotel and a $100 gift certificate for dinner at Cuz’s Old Town Oyster Bar & Grill. The scavenger hunt began April 21 and runs through May 21.
The festival kicks off Friday, May 19th at 4 p.m., when pirates officially arrive in Bay St. Louis and begin meandering their way through Old Town with an adult pub-crawl and scavenger hunt throughout local eateries and establishments. This adults-only event requires a ticket, which can be purchased in advance or at Pirate Central (next to Cuz's at Beach Blvd. and Court St.) that day. All ages are welcome to enjoy free live music by Retro 7-11 p.m.
Grab a coffee or bottled water and catch the third annual cardboard boat races Saturday morning from 9 a.m. – noon. The pirates have teamed up with the Hancock County Historical Society to incorporate this fun family event into their Pirate Day in the Bay festival. The Historical Society is challenging all cities, municipalities, schools, organizations, individuals, or groups to get creative and build a cardboard boat per specifications and come “float your boat”, off the beach adjacent to the BSL harbor. There are several prize categories and there is plenty of room for spectators along the pier overlooking the starting line. To register a cardboard boat, and see rules and instruction tips, go to www.hancockcountyhistoricalsociety.com.
Mid-morning Saturday join in or be an active spectator for the family-friendly Lil’ Buccaneers’ Parade at 11 a.m. Kids can also enjoy the pirate play zone, also open 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. (small fee required for entrance). The popular pirate costume contest is scheduled for noon with an overall adult male and female winner named, as well as the top three winners in several children’s age groups.
Also on Saturday, shop the craft vendors and enjoy entertainment all day at Pirate Central. See the ever-popular belly dance troupe from Pandorium Belly Dance Company followed by the Pirate Invasion Parade and ROMC dance performers at 5 p.m. After the parade enjoy live entertainment featuring a New Orleans favorite, “The Topcats”, from 7 -11 p.m. and a Grand Finale Fireworks Display over the harbor at 9 p.m.
Although many of the events of this weekend are free, the weekend festival is an annual fundraiser for the Mystic Krewe of the Seahorse, a volunteer organization that promotes economic development in Hancock County.
Pirate Day in the Bay is sponsored by Silver Slipper Casino, ABC Rental, Bayou Caddy Utility South, and Rosetti’s Liquor Barrel.
Full details and the event schedule can be found on the website www.MKOTSH.com.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.