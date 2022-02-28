A Perkinston man was sentenced to 12 years in prison last week for methamphetamine possession.
District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Monday that Wade Alan Willard, Sr., 63, was convicted by a jury last week at the Harrison County Courthouse for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
“Circuit Court Judge Larry Bourgeois presided over the trial and sentenced Willard to 12 years to serve in prison day-for-day after a jury convicted the defense after deliberating approximately 35 minutes,” Crosby said in a press release issued Monday.
“Evidence presented at trial showed that on Dec. 19, 2018, a narcotics investigator with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Willard on Cuevas Delisle Road in Pass Christian after Willard crossed over the center line of the road,” Crosby said. “Upon making the traffic stop, the investigator observed Willard extend his left arm out of the driver’s window and throw a white object into the grass.”
Crosby said the investigator secured Willard, then recovered the item from the ground nearby Willard’s vehicle which was believed to be methamphetamine.
“The item was sent to the Mississippi Crime Laboratory for testing, which confirmed the item was methamphetamine … weighing approximately 3.27 grams,” Crosby said.
The state prosecuted Willard as an enhanced, habitual offender. At sentencing, a representative from the Mississippi Department of Corrections testified that Willard has four prior felony convictions, including: A 1998 conviction for transfer of a controlled substance; two convictions in 2000 for transfer of a controlled substance; and one conviction in 2015 for possession of a controlled substance.
“After hearing the defendant’s criminal history, Judge Bourgeois sentenced Willard as a habitual offender, meaning that Willard will not be eligible for any type of early release while he is serving the 12-year sentence in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections,” Crosby said.
