The Bay St. Louis Police Department is investigating an incident in which a pedestrian was struck by a train late Wednesday afternoon.
“On Dec. 30, 2020 at approximately 4:28 p.m., officers of the Bay St. Louis Police Department responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train near the intersection of South Toulme St. and Railroad Ave.,” Police Chief Gary Ponthieux Jr. said In a press release.
“The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital for treatment and severity of the injuries are not known at this time. The name of the pedestrian is not being released at this time and cause of the accident is currently under investigation.”
The Sea Coast Echo will update this story when more details become available.
