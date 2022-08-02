Friends and family are mourning the death of a Bay St. Louis man who died Monday afternoon after being struck by a train near Lakeshore Road.
Officials said Ryan Moran, 32, was a pedestrian and was struck by a train just east of Lakeshore Road along North Railroad Avenue.
Hancock County Coroner Jeff Hair said Moran was “on the tracks and got hit by the train,” but said the matter is under investigation.
Hancock County sheriff’s deputies are probing the incident.
Moran was a husband and father of three. One of his and wife Destin’s children, Kace, died in 2019 at the age of 5 from a genetic disorder.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.