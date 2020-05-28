Pearl River plans to welcome students back this fall with plenty of options
- Sea Coast Echo
-
- Updated
- 0
POPLARVILLE, Miss. -- Pearl River Community College is planning to resume on-campus classes at its Poplarville, Hattiesburg and Waveland locations this fall with the semester set to begin Aug. 17. “Everyday we realize we are a step closer to welcoming our students back and that’s exciting,” Pearl River President Dr. Adam Breerwood said. “Our offices have remained open and people have been working from home to continue to be accessible to our students.” PRCC is continuously monitoring the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and considering all guidance from public health officials as it moves forward with policies for the fall. The health and security of all members of the Wildcat Family remains Pearl River's top priority.“Meetings are taking place daily to assist in our reopening and we are taking all measures necessary to ensure a safe return,” Breerwood said. “Our students are the reason that we come to work everyday and when we don’t get a chance to see their faces and hear that buzz of an active campus daily, we realize we don’t ever need to take things for granted.”PRCC’s administration is working on outlining protocols that will be released closer to the start of the fall semester. As data changes daily, Pearl River is analyzing all new information to be as prepared as possible. ONLINE OPPORTUNITIESIf PRCC students find themselves unsure about returning to campus for coursework this fall, they will be reassured by a wide range of online class offerings at their disposal. Opportunities for seamless online semesters are a part of Pearl River’s commitment to meeting students where they are. Students can earn their degrees by enrolling in online coursework and connecting through their tablet, mobile device or computer. Academic, career and technical online classes provide a clear path towards graduation. Students have access to a quality education that is convenient through 15-week, 8-week and 4-week online courses.“We always talk about remaining accessible to our students and I think that this pandemic has proven to all of us how important that is now more than ever,” Breerwood said. “Education must go on despite any challenges we may face. We are stronger because of it.” With a new fully online student orientation process underway for the summer, new Wildcats can expect a one-on-one advisement session from the comfort of their own couch.“We are excited to be able to offer ROAR virtually this year,” Pearl River Orientation Coordinator Emily Sheckells said. “The most important part of ROAR is getting a chance to show each student that they will have the best support system here with many people who will take time to listen to them and help them. We are still able to do just that with our virtual ROAR session and maybe even more so with one-on-one advising.”Additional details for the fall semester will be posted to prcc.edu/coronavirus as they become available. HOW TO REGISTERReturning students wishing to start the registration process for the upcoming semester should click the “Find My Advisor” button in RiverGuide. New Wildcats can begin their journey to graduation by applying at prcc.edu/admissions For the latest news on Pearl River Community College, visit PRCC.edu and follow us on Twitter (@PRCC_Wildcats) and Facebook (@PRCCMKTG).-Pearl River Community College offers equal education and employment opportunities. The College does not discriminate on the basis of race, religion, color, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, age, national origin, veteran status, or disability. For inquiries regarding the non-discrimination policies or to request accommodations, special assistance, or alternate format publication please contact Tonia M. Seal, Director of Admissions and Records/ ADA/Civil Rights Coordinator at P.O. Box 5559, Poplarville, MS 39470 or 601-403-1060 or Maghan James, Assistant Vice President of Student Services/Title IX Coordinator at P.O. Box 5805, Poplarville, MS 39470 or 601-403-1132.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News
Would you like to receive our breaking news updates? Signup today!
Headlines
Would you like to receive our news updates? Signup today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Bay St. Louis announces plans for Bayou LaCroix boat launch
- ‘Temporary’ drive-in theater may be here to stay
- MSDH reports 206 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths; Hancock's total is 87 cases, 11 deaths
- MSDH reports 402 new cases of COVID-19; 16 new deaths statewide. Five new cases reported in Hancock County
- MSDH reports 273 new cases of COVID-19, including one in Hancock County
- 'Talented, ambitious, and gorgeous': Pamela Anderson gushes over her son Brandon Lee
- Supervisors Okay Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission CEO's 200K-plus salary
- MSDH reports 255 new cases of COVID-19; 10 new deaths statewide
- Jeepers! Bay High Class of 2020 graduation rolls on
- Edith Mae Grant
Images
Videos
Calendar
View Demo e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.