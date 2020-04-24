Pearl River announces 2-for-1 special on summer 2020 classes

POPLARVILLE, Miss. – Pearl River Community College is presenting an affordable way for students to make headway on their degrees by offering two-for-one pricing on all summer classes.
Whether you are a high school student looking to get a jump start on college, a current Wildcat working toward your degree, a university student hoping to fit in some fully-transferable course work while at home, or a community member looking to gain skills and increase your employability, PRCC has a place and a deal for you this summer.
“The success of our students will always remain our top priority,” Pearl River President Dr. Adam Breerwood said. “Many people in our surrounding communities have faced tough times during the COVID-19 pandemic. Pearl River wants to assist in the recovery of our local and state economies. Higher Education will serve as a catalyst for that recovery.
“We wanted to provide an opportunity for our current and future students to ‘work while they wait.’”
Pearl River is continuously working to remain accessible, affordable and efficient for its students. As COVID-19 has affected the livelihood of many in Pearl River’s surrounding communities, the institution is reminding Wildcats to never quit and take this opportunity to get ahead on their studies rather than fall behind.
“We know financial challenges may hinder the ability to begin or continue enrollment at Pearl River Community Colleges,” Breerwood said. “Whether an individual is seeking a bachelor’s degree and needs to take university parallel classes or they are seeking additional job skills to increase their employment opportunities, Pearl River can provide what is needed to reach those goals. Hopefully new students of all ages take advantage of this summer program and join our Pearl River family.
“Once they take the leap, they will soon realize ‘Wildcats Never Quit.’”
This two for the price of one deal is applicable to only summer courses at PRCC. The offer is eligible to one individual and cannot be split between students or households. Students must take two courses of equal or lesser credit value this summer to qualify. Course fees, digital fees and other fees are not included in offer. This deal only includes the cost of the course by credit hour.
The two-for-one deal is not Pearl River’s first attempt at easing the financial load of its students this year. Alongside the launch of PRCC’s Wildcats Never Quit campaign, the institution announced the Wildcats Never Quit Scholarship Drawing from which two lucky members of the Wildcat Family will win a non-refundable half-tuition scholarship.
New students should visit prcc.edu/admissions to start the process of becoming a Wildcat. Returning students can contact their advisors to schedule summer courses.
For the latest news on Pearl River Community College, visit PRCC.edu and follow us on Twitter (@PRCC_Wildcats) and Facebook (@PRCCMKTG)
