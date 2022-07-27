Lazy Magnolia’s First Friday event next week will benefit Woodside Wildlife Rescue.
“Paws for Pints” is scheduled from 5-8:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 5, at the Lazy Magnolia Brewery on Roscoe-Turner Road in Kiln.
Woodside Wildlife Rescue (WWR) of South Mississippi is a 501 (C) 3, all volunteer, non-profit organization dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation of Mississippi’s Wildlife in need.
WWR was founded in 2019 by Paula Woodside, an experienced rehabber who was determined to establish a rescue organization that was based on nationally recognized and scientifically proven protocols. She pioneered a raccoon disease testing and vaccination program on the Gulf Coast of Mississippi. Her efforts, now adopted by other local rehab organizations, protect the health of local raccoon populations and pets who come into contact with those raccoons. She is continuing her disease prevention focus and hopes to develop a Rabies Vector Species program in the state in the coming year.
Pints for Pause will include a silent auction, food and beer, live music by the BSL Trio, a pop-up shopt — Alebrije Macarons; and a pop-up florist, La Terre Farms.
Tax-deductible donations to Woodside Wildlife Rescue can be sent to P.O. Box 43, Pass Christian, MS 39571.
More information is available at www.woodsidewildliferescue.org, or call 228-223-0430.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.