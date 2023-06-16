A Pass Christian man was found guilty of manslaughter this week in the 2021 shooting death of a Gulfport man outside a Bay St. Louis bar.
District Attorney W. Crosby Parker announced Friday that Joseph Alonzo Haynes, 35, was found guilty in the death of Jermaine “Red” Watts, 23.
“Judge Christopher Schmidt presided over the three-day trial,” Parker said. “The jury deliberated an hour before returning their verdict.
The shooting occurred in the early morning hours of May 9, 2021, outside what was then known as the Third Base Lounge.
Bay St. Louis police and other first-responders arrived at the scene at around 3:54 a.m.. just a few minutes after the shooting. Bay P.D. Capt. of Operations Rachel Jewell said at the time that Watts suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and was declared dead at the scene.
Just a few hours later, a warrant was issued for Haynes, and Bay police arrested him the same day.
“Eyewitnesses testified (at this week’s trial) that the victim had been involved in an argument with other patrons regarding a vehicle,” Parker said. “During the argument, witnesses testified that (Haynes) walked up to Jermaine Watts and fired multiple gunshots into his body.”
“The testimony revealed that the victim was unarmed at the time of the shooting,” said ADA Chris Daniel, who tried the case with ADA Jeremy Necaise. “During cross examination, the defendant admitted to shooting Jermaine Watts with his 9 mm handgun during the argument, but alleged he only fired in self-defense.”
Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Staci Turner testified that Watts had four separate gunshot wounds, Daniel said, and “Lead Det. Dustin Weir testified and explained video evidence from the parking lot near the lounge that showed dozens of patrons who were present at the time of the shooting, but only a few remained on scene to provide assistance after the shooting occurred.”
After the jury returned its verdict, Schmidt asked counsel to confer on dates to schedule a sentencing hearing, Parker said. Haynes faces up to 20 years in prison for manslaughter.
“We are proud of the hard work that was done by law enforcement to ensure justice for the victim and his family,” Parker said. “This was a difficult case that involved several complex challenges, but it was clear that Jermaine Watts should not have died that night in Bay St. Louis, and we are pleased that the jury agreed with this conclusion.”
