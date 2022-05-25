By Hunter Dawkins, The Gazebo Gazette
The Pass Christian Municipal Court last week convicted Richard and Ethel Ross for 69 counts of animal abuse. The defendants attempted to enter a guilty plea, which Pass Christian City Prosecutor Ed Edwards and defense attorney Owen McNally, agreed to, but tMunicipal Court Judge Lewie “Skip” Negrotto informed them he would not follow the recommendation totally.
“First off, you’re giving up the right to a speedy public trial and giving up an appeal,” Negrotto told the defendants. “I will tell you that I will follow the recommendation to a degree. I am only going to accept these 65 counts of time served contingent upon the completion of everything done in this plea arrangement. If for some reason, you don’t follow everything in this agreement, you’re not going to walk away with time served.”
In discussing the four additional counts, Negrotto stated “With the four counts which you are pleading guilty to, there will be $500 per charge consecutively -- that means they are added on top of each other -- for a total of $2,000. My understanding upon the recommendation is that it will be suspended after your completion of everything else we’ve talked about. The court costs which are about $150 per count, will not be suspended. If you fail to complete these recommendations, you will serve two years.”
The defendants were found guilty on 65 counts of animal abuse and given time served.
The were found guilty on four additional counts and sentenced to 180 days in jail for each count, but that will be suspended for payment in full of all restitution and assessments.
Each defendant shall pay $500 on each of the four counts with the fine suspended for payment in full of all restitution and assessments.
Each defendant is to pay a total of $7,545 restitution to the city of Pass Christian. The restitution shall be paid in the amount of $250 per month until the entire amount is paid in full. The amount shall accrue simple interest at 5 percent per year and the payment begins July 1, 2022.
Each defendant shall pay a $200 attorney fee assessment to the Pass Christian Municipal Court.
Defendants shall be on probation until the restitution is paid in full. Until the city of Pass Christian inspects the defendants' house and it is ruled no longer a health hazard, the couple's 24-year-old daughter will not be allowed to return.
They will also no longer be allowed to own or possess a cat or dog.
The couple were first arrested on March 10, by officers of the Pass Christian Police Department, along with assistance of Animal Control Officers from the Pass Christian Fire Department, Long Beach Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department and the Humane Society of South Mississippi seized 70 animals from their residence in the city.
Unofficially, the Rosses have been living in the house despite the ruling by the Pass Christian Board of Aldermen at the April 19th meeting. The ruling at this time stated upon inspection and recommendation from the City Building Code Director, no one could live in this house because of sanitation or compliance.
The city agreed to allow the couple to move back into the home because they said they would be homeless otherwise.
