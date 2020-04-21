Pass Christian School District’s administration on Tuesday announced that Pass Christian High School’s graduation commencement ceremony would be postponed until Friday, June 19.
“After surveying our students and talking with parents, the Pass Christian School District has decided to select a new graduation date,” a release states. “Our children have worked 13 years for this moment and they deserve us to give them a chance to walk across the stage. In true Pirate fashion, we will not surrender to our present circumstances.”
According to the release, the district will also continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 and honor state and local executive orders in place at the time of the new date.
“We are willing to wait one month for something that the Visionary Class of 2020, their families, and we see as a well-earned treasure,” the release states.
