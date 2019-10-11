A Pass Christian man died on Thursday after his Jeep collided with a train.

At 4:35 p.m. on Thursday, the Pass Christian Police Department and Pass Christian Fire & Rescue responded to a vehicle collision with a train at the railroad crossing on St. Paul Avenue, where authorities said a Jeep traveling south was struck by a westbound CSX train.

The Jeep’s driver, 35-year old Cory Viator, was transported to Memorial Hospital in Gulfport by American Medical Response (AMR). He later died from the injuries he suffered during the collision.

According to Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer, Viator died due to sustained trauma from the accident.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office and Harrison County Fire & Rescue provided assistance at the scene.