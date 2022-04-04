The Pass Christian Board of Aldermen last week appointed Ronald C. Duckworth to fill the vacancy of City Clerk. Thursday, March 31 was Duckworth’s official first day on the job after two special board meetings were conducted to make the choice.
Upon Pass Christian Mayor Jimmy Rafferty’s recommendation, the board unanimously approved the hire of Duckworth as the city’s new city clerk at a salary of $65,000 per year.
Previously, Duckworth served as the comptroller/deputy city clerk for the city of Waveland since 2015. Duckworth was appointed by the Pass Board of Alderman before last week’s resignation of Waveland City Clerk Mickey Lagasse.
During the interview process at the first special meeting called by Mayor Jimmy Rafferty, Duckworth acknowledged the city clerk and comptroller job should be blended to better keep track of the finances, as former Clerk Marian Governor accomplished.
“I don’t want to philosophize this, but you need to do your job and do it right,” Duckworth said, responding to a question about making sure the board, department heads and the mayor were operating within their finances. “She’s been strong (Marian Governor) and her reputation precedes her.”
According to Duckworth, learning the city’s software could take between one to three months training, but he will be adjusted to it before the next city budget is adopted.
Pass Christian and Waveland City Attorney Malcolm Jones endorsed Duckworth’s job credentials and resume, stating that he worked with the comptroller for two years and appreciates all his work in Waveland.
Duckworth is a native of Jackson, who obtained his CPA after graduation from Mississippi State University. The new municipal clerk worked for a healthcare organization in Jackson and was the ChiefFinancial Officer for a truck/construction company before moving to Waveland.
Former City Clerk Governor will provide training until her consulting contract is up at the end of April, as previously approved by the board.
