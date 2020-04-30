The Hancock County Senior Citizens Center has been closed since March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In an effort to encourage the seniors to shelter-in-place and ensure they still have weekly meals, senior center staff and members of the Hancock County RSVP have been cooking and delivering meals to more than 40 seniors every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
“We want them to continue to shelter-in-place,” Senior Center Director Arlene Johnson said. “We don’t want them in public right now.”
When asked why the staff decided to continue the meal service, Johnson responded, “nutrition is very important and because we love them.”
“We have been staying in constant contact with them and talking to them on the phone every day,” she added. “It’s the little things that make a difference. My staff has been doing an awesome job. Mel Raboteau and Linda Pitts have also been volunteering.”
Last week, the staff and volunteers paraded through the streets of Hancock County with signs stating that the seniors are missed and loved.
Raychelle Conrad of Diamondhead said she enjoys going to the center.
“I love being around people and I can eat breakfast and lunch,” she said. “It’s a good center. Arlene runs it well. Everyone misses it and we can’t wait to get back.”
Conrad said she lives near a walking track and has been utilizing it often, but keeping her distance from other people.
“It’s good to get out and get fresh air,” she said.
Conrad said it’s been a “really good thing” to have food delivered to her home.
“It’s wonderful and the food is delicious,” she said. “It really helps. It’s hard to get out to the store and I don’t have anyone to bring anything to me. I think we took the center for granted and I don’t think we will take the center for granted anymore.”
Last Friday, Louann Beu received a phone call from Johnson who told her to expect a “package,” which turned out to be a parade of center staff, volunteers, and members of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office and Diamondhead Fire Department.
“I am so blessed,” she said. “I couldn’t ask for anything better. It was fantastic and I was shocked. I feel blessed to be a senior and be a part of the senior center and to have the staff and volunteers take all their time during this crisis to deliver to seniors. I thoroughly appreciate it.”
Gloria Traub said her pantry is “bulging at the seams and my freezer is full,” thanks to the senior center staff.
What she said she misses most is her center “family.”
“We are a family,” she said. “Everyone knows so much about each other. We even know each other’s pets’ names.”
Traub said that Johnson treats every senior as an “individual.”
“She knows what our needs are and pays attention to those,” Traub said.
She said that she misses the center’s activities the most. Traub is a member of the “quilting crew.”
“We have a sweet fellowship every morning,” she said. “We love one another and really care. The center is well-managed by Arlene and runs very smoothly. We are fortunate to be part of a good system.”
Traub said that last week’s parade was a welcome surprise.
“It was so good to see some of the staff,” she said. “We really are a family and miss one another. It took ingenuity to plan that. We know that we are loved.”
Carole Crenshaw is also a member of the quilting crew and has continued working on her quilt during the shelter-in-place.
“A stitch here, a stitch there breaks up the monotony,” she said.
Crenshaw said that, “it may sound strange,” but sheltering-in-place doesn’t “bother for one simple reason — this too shall pass, one day at a time.”
After Hurricane Katrina, Crenshaw said, someone asked her how she could be so upbeat.
“I could not prevent that and couldn’t do anything about it,” she said. “I can’t prevent this either, but I can do what I can not to get it. I didn’t cause it, I can’t stop it, so why get depressed about it?”
During the past couple of months, Crenshaw said, her neighbors wave and greet each other and she also keeps in touch with her friends via phone and text messaging.
She said that last week’s parade was a surprise and a blessing. When the parade arrived, she started dancing and singing “We are Family.”
“That’s how I feel,” she said. “That’s how I look at it. Why be whining and moaning? This too shall pass. Keep the faith in whatever you believe in. Keep your faith strong.”
At this time, Johnson said, there are no plans to reopen the center just yet.
“I don’t want to come back prematurely and I don’t want them exposed,” she said.
