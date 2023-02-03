Hancock County’s answer to the King is gone, but his legend will live on, with a memorial parade this Saturday, Feb. 4, in Pearlington.
Richard Dean “Elvis” Atwood, age 69, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2022, after a long battle with cancer.
“To my wonderful brother, I miss you so much,” Atwood’s brother Donnie said. “You’re in God’s hands now. I know you’re not hurting any more. Love you always.”
Whether you knew Elvis from the old Jitney Jungle in Bay St. Louis, or from one of his various jobs as a truck driver, tow truck operator or firefighter, or for his multiple public appearances at classic car shows, odds are you’ll remember Elvis Atwood.
Always perfectly coiffed, with the lamb chop sideburns and sunglasses — and often with a bejeweled jump suit, Elvis was well-known in Hancock County.
When the Bay St. Louis branch of the U.S. Post Office began offering a new Elvis Presley stamp in 2015, they asked Elvis Atwood to help with the introduction.
The parade in Elvis’ honor is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. this Saturday, Feb. 4, at the weigh station on old Hwy. 90 at Pearlington.
It will travel to the West Harrison Fire Rescue station, where Elvis worked, and where the events will conclude with a brief memorial ceremony.
Donnie Atwood will be up on top of one of the fire trucks in the parade, with Elvis’ urn.
