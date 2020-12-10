The coronavirus pandemic is impacting holiday celebrations across the country, and Hancock County is no exception.
Although the Waveland Christmas Festival drew hundreds to MLK park on Herlihy Street on Sunday, “Due to the increased Covid numbers, Food Truck Friday scheduled for this Friday, Dec.11 and the annual Christmas Parade set for Saturday, Dec. 12 have both been canceled,” Mayor Mike Smith said on social media Monday. “We apologize if this caused any inconvenience.”
However, there are still quite a few events on the Hancock holiday schedule.
This Saturday, Dec. 12, the annual Kiln Fire Truck Parade is scheduled to begin at noon at Bobinger Rd., winding up at the storm shelter at Hwy. 43, where Santa will greet the kids. Anyone who wishes to ride in this year’s parade is welcome, just bring an unwrapped toy to be given to a deserving child. For registration information, call 228-493-5666.
Head back to the Kiln on Sunday, Dec. 13, for the annual Cowboy’s Horse & Wagon Christmas Parade. Santa will be on the lead wagon, leaving Bobinger Road at noon and ending at the Kiln VFW, where children can meeting with Santa and get a goody bag and refreshments.
The parade entry fee is an unwrapped toy. For more information, contact Brian Ladner at 228-342-2444 or 228-342-0485.
St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church will host a Reindeer 5K Fun Run - 2-Mile Walk on Saturday, Dec. 19. Runners and walkers will take off from Washington Street on the Beach Walk at 8:00 a.m. and head south toward Aiken Street and return to the finish line at Washington Street.
On Thursday, Dec. 31, the city of Bay St. Louis will host the second annual New Year’s Eve Oyster Drop and fireworks display at 200 N. Beach Restaurant, sponsored by Jim MacPhaille.
Now through Dec. 30, you can also enjoy the Mystic Ghost Boat Creepy Christmas Tour, which sails down Bayou Caddy to share disturbing legends and ghost stories of Christmas Past. It’s an hour-long ride with hot chocolate and cookies included. Tours leave from Bordages Brothers Marina at 6149 Central Ave. at 2, 3:30, 5 and 6:30 p.m. on select dates. For more, call 228-363-9533 or go to www.mysticghostrides.com.
