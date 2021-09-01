Aside from the storm surge and street flooding, another consequence Hancock County is facing from Hurricane Ida is long lines at the pump.
“We are aware of the traffic congestion at Highway 90 and Highway 603 at Exxon Gas Station,” the city of Waveland posted on its Facebook page on Tuesday. “There's been a major Hurricane — this is not normal everyday business. If you have to drive in that area, please use caution when driving through the area.”
Traffic was snarled at that same corner on Wednesday morning, with angry drivers honking and yelling at each other as cars lined up all down Nicholson and Hwy. 90 to get into the station.
The same thing was occurring in Bay St. Louis — at Keith’s Superstore at Hwy. 90 and Blue Meadow, cars were backed up all the way to Green Meadow to try to pull into the station.
Across the road at Clark’s Shell Station, cars were backed up down Hwy. 90 to Easterbrook.
It was also occurring in Diamondhead.
Many of the smaller stations on side roads — unfamiliar to the Louisiana residents who have fled into Hancock County, but welcome sights to locals — were out of gasoline on Wednesday morning.
Most of Hancock County's grocery stores were seeing the same rush of customers and dwindling supplies on Tuesday evening.
What’s even worse, Hancock Chamber Executive Director Tish Williams said Wednesday, is that many of the people coming in from Louisiana need shelter, and there’s little to be had.
“We all know what they’re going through, and that’s why we feel the pain — we want to be able to help them,” Williams said. “They need shelter, that’s number one, and they need gas.”
Motel rooms, rentals and Air B&B properties are just about all booked up, Williams said.
“It’s understandable, and it’s just heart-breaking, because there’s so little availability. … We’re here, we’re not going anywhere and they have to go somewhere. I just hope that our businesses have the supplies that they need to move on to the next step.”
The Chamber is trying to help with the housing problem, Williams said, by matching up people in need with local property owners who have available space.
“If you have a vacation rental, hotel room, office space, or any other resources available now or that will be available soon, please send us a DM,” the Chamber posted on its Facebook page Tuesday. “You're also welcome to contact us via email at tish@hancockchamber.org, anne@hancockchamber.org or jessica@hancockchamber.org. You're also welcome to call us at 228-467-9048.”
