Ella Linwood Taylor, daughter of Justin and Anna Taylor, was named Valedictorian of Our Lady Academy’s Class of 2022. Ella was the recipient of the 2022 Chamber of Commerce Award, recognizing her outstanding character and respect of peers and faculty. In addition, she was presented with a certificate for the Presidential Award for Outstanding Excellence and a congratulatory letter signed by the President of the United States.
Ella has achieved Honor Roll status throughout high school; posted a 32 on the ACT; and completed her senior year with a weighted GPA of 4.324. She held title for the past 3 years as Class President and was a member of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Math Honor Society, National Art Honor Society, and French Honor Society. Ella was a standout athlete who led the OLA swim team to five consecutive South State Titles.
Ella spent her summers from 2017 to 2021 volunteering as a counselor for Camp Able, a program for disabled children.
Ella expressed, “I am so honored and humbled to receive this distinction out of a class with so many incredibly gifted girls! I would not have been able to achieve this without the support and encouragement of my family, friends, and faculty at OLA, who inspired me to always push myself and give my best. I am filled with immense gratitude.”
Ella will attend Georgetown University in the fall and plans to major in biology. She was accepted to the Auburn University Honors College with an Academic Heritage Scholarship. She was accepted to Louisiana State University Ogden Honors College with an Academic Scholarship and Presidential Scholarship. Clemson University Honors College accepted her with an Academic Merit Scholarship. After graduation, Ella plans to attend medical school and continue her education to become a dermatologist.
Colleen Rose Nolan, daughter of Patrick and Sarah Nolan, was named Salutatorian of Our Lady Academy High School’s Class of 2022. Colleen was the recipient of the 2022 American Legion Award for her service to the community and her outstanding qualities of honor, courage, scholarship, leadership, companionship and character. In addition, she was presented with a certificate for the Presidential Award for Outstanding Excellence and a congratulatory letter signed by the President of the United States.
While at OLA, Colleen has achieved Principal Honor Roll status throughout high school; posted a 33 on the ACT; and completed her senior year with a weighted GPA of 4.320. She held title as the 2021-2022 Student Council President and was involved in various extracurricular clubs and sports at OLA such as: Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, Crescent Athletic Club, and served as a representative of the OLA Ambassador Club. Colleen was a two-sport standout athlete, lettering both in Cross Country and Track & Field and was a member of the SSC Varsity Cheerleading Squad.
Colleen spent many hours volunteering as the first grade CCD teacher at Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, King’s Kitchen, and as a counselor for Buddy Ball, a program that affords children with disabilities the opportunity to play sports.
Colleen expressed, “I could not have been more blessed than to have the opportunity to surround myself with inspiring teachers, talented classmates, and supportive parents throughout my years at Our Lady Academy. I believe it is truly they who have made me into the person I am today. Thank you so much for the best 6 years, and I can’t wait to see what is in store for the future of this little school!”
Colleen will attend The University of Mississippi in the fall with an 1848 Scholarship, Academic Merit Scholarship, Toyota-Haley Barbour Scholarship, and Mississippi Eminent Scholar Grant. She was also awarded a Student Body President Scholarship. Colleen was accepted to University of Virginia, Auburn University with an Academic Heritage Scholarship and Chemical Engineering Scholarship, and University of Georgia with a Classic Scholarship. Colleen plans to major in chemical engineering.
Principal Marilyn Pigott commented, “Ella and Colleen are excellent role models and such positive representatives of Our Lady Academy. Throughout their time here, they have been dedicated and focused on their paths to succeed in their next academic journeys. We are very proud and excited for them and look forward to seeing them succeed in all of their future endeavors.”
Members of Our Lady Academy 2022 Graduating Class are: Annie Bean, Aennia Bridges, Suzanne Brown, Ashley Bulot, Sydney Burrell, Casey Caliva, Adisson Capo, Caleigh Chapman, Haley Cox, Jamé Crowder, Karlie Dunn, Alyssa Fayard, Adyson Geil, Gracen Gerald, Devin Graham, Vaeda Hobbs, Lauren Holman, Nadia Karamat, Natalie Klein, Alexis Ladner, Ainsley Luffey, Rylee McCaffrey, Chloe Miller, Rylie Moore, Reagan Mortillaro, Isabelle Mossy, Colleen Nolan, Nina Palazzo, Katherine Pennell, Grace Rester, Mary Katherine Rodriguez, Sarah Roth, Gabrielle Sanders, Eugenie Saunders, Campbell St. Paul, Ella Taylor, Aloysia Theobald, Raegan Verdigets, Sarah Whaley, Claire Whitney, and Madeline Willis.
Our Lady Academy’s Graduation mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Our Lady of the Gulf Church in Bay St. Louis. Bishop Louis F. Kihneman, III will be the principal celebrant.
