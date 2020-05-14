Paige Elise Palazzo, daughter of Christina and Steve Palazzo, was named Valedictorian of Our Lady Academy’s Class of 2020. She has achieved Principal’s Honor Roll throughout high school. While at Our Lady Academy, she was a member of National Junior Honor Society, Vice President of the National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, Interact Club, and an Ambassador Representative. Paige was also a member of the Crescent Soccer Team and Tennis Team and was a four-year letterman in both sports.
Paige said, “I am blessed to have had the opportunity to learn and grow in this environment at Our Lady Academy. Any accomplishments we have earned feels like we have earned them together. The support of my family, my classmates, and the teachers and staff at OLA has helped prepare me for whatever comes next.”
Paige will be attending the University of West Florida with the University of West Florida Nautilus Scholarship and a University of West Florida Soccer Athletic Scholarship. She was accepted into Mississippi State University with the Mississippi State University Freshman Academic Scholarship and the Mississippi State Colvard Future Leader Scholars Scholarship.
She was accepted at The University of South Alabama with the University of South Alabama Freshman Admissions Scholarship. She was also offered a Furman Scholars Scholarship from Furman University and the Mississippi College Science and Mathematics Tournament Scholarship from Mississippi College. Paige plans to major in mechanical engineering.
Elizabeth Maria Elkins, daughter of DeeDee and Andy Elkins, is the Salutatorian of Our Lady Academy High School’s Class of 2020. She has achieved Principal Honor Roll status throughout high school. She was involved in various extracurricular clubs and sports at OLA such as: Mu Alpha Theta Mathematics Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, National Junior Honor Society, Secretary of National Honor Society, Campus Ministry, Co-Editor of the Yearbook Club, Crescent Athletic Club, Captain of the Varsity Soccer Team, Quiz Bowl Team and an Ambassador Representative. Elizabeth held office 10th through 12th grades as Class President.
“Our Lady Academy has fostered in me a willingness to learn and has helped me develop into a dynamic, Christian young woman,” said Elizabeth. “I am thankful that my parents chose to send me there because I would not be where I am today without the teachers and classmates that Our Lady Academy has given me.”
Elizabeth will attend the University of Alabama at Birmingham in the fall and was accepted with a Presidential Recognition Scholarship. Elizabeth was also accepted to Millsaps College with a Presidential Scholarship and Academic Excellence Scholarship. She was accepted to Spring Hill College as a Presidential Scholar. She was accepted to The University of Alabama, Saint Louis University, University of South Alabama, and Drexel University. Elizabeth plans to major in immunology on the pre-med track. After earning her degree, she plans to enter the medical field.
Principal Marilyn Pigott added, “Both Paige and Elizabeth are wonderful representations of all things Our Lady Academy. They have been determined and hard-working young ladies. We are very proud and excited for them.”
Members of Our Lady Academy 2020 Graduating Class are: Olivia Alarcon, Cameron Benzing, Grace Bradford, Emilie Brown, Madison Burrell, Isabella Clogher, Sophia Compretta, Daniela Cruz, Ashlynn Davis, Mary Laine DeMetz, Elizabeth Elkins, Claire Escher, Emily Gabbett, Emily Greene, Alma Hearin, Hayden Henry, Sydney Hotard, Payal Kanji, Avery Kearney, Lillie Lawhead, Allison Lyons, Hayden Matheson, Kate Montjoy, Whitney Necaise, Paige Palazzo, Emily Perniciaro, Macy Pigott, Brooke Rogers, Hannah Roth, Cara Scarborough, Caroline Schafer, Courtland St. Paul, Alyssa Talbot, Savannah Templeton, Mary Beth Viener, Gabrielle Vince, Rebecca Walk, Lauren Willis, and Brianna Wood.
Our Lady Academy’s Graduation mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 22, 2020, at Our Lady of the Gulf Church in Bay St. Louis. Bishop Louis F. Kihneman, III will be the principal celebrant.
