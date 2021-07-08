While the overall spread of COVID-19 has slowed in the United States, variants of the virus are still out there — including seven cases of the Alpha variant reported in Hancock County as of Thursday. The Mississippi Health Department warns that unvaccinated residents are still at high risk of infection, and much more likely to die from the virus.
“More unvaccinated Mississippians are expected to get COVID-19, be hospitalized, and die as the delta variant spreads,” according to the MSDH. “Vaccination against COVID-19 is a powerful defense that works. Vaccinations are safe, easy to get, and highly effective. Even if you have had COVID-19, vaccination can ensure the strongest protection against COVID-19 and its highly infectious variants.”
As of Thursday, only about 11,899 Hancock County residents — about 25 percent of the population — had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Only 10,636 Hancock residents — about 22 percent of the population — had been fully vaccinated.
Mississippi State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said last week that of the 3,709 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state last month, only 132 of the patients had been fully vaccinated; and five of the 52 Mississippians who died from the virus last month were fully vaccinated.
As of Thursday, MSDH reported 427 new cases of COVID-19 in the state with one new death identified, which occurred on May 18.
“Mississippi's total of COVID-19 cases is now 323,641, with 7,437 deaths,” according to MSDH’s report on Thursday.
As of Thursday morning, Hancock County had a total of 3,922 cases with 88 deaths, including 69 cases and 14 deaths in long-term care facilities.
Also as of Thursday, Harrison County had 18,749 cases with 317 deaths, with 490 cases and 70 deaths in long-term care.
Pearl River County had 4,678 total cases with 148 deaths, including 194 cases and 39 deaths in long-term care.
As of July 6, the MSDH estimates that 312.956 Mississippi residents who had tested positive for COVID-19 are presumed recovered.
As of July 7, there were 180 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 52 patients in an ICU and 21 patients on ventilators. There were also 46 patients hospitalized with suspected COVID infections.
“Anyone with symptoms of fever, severe cough or severe chest pains – especially those who are older or in poor health – should make arrangements for testing with their doctor or one of the many healthcare providers now performing testing,” according to MSDH. “Healthcare providers can assess your health history and symptoms, and perform testing for COVID-19 as needed. MSDH is also helping conduct free drive-up testing sites in many parts of the state. Always call ahead to the testing provider for instructions on safely being examined before you visit for your test.”
COVID-19 vaccinations for Mississippians are available at no cost from drive-through sites around the state, and from some local hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.
For more information, visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
Even if you have had COVID-19, vaccination can ensure the strongest protection against COVID-19 and its highly infectious variants. Find a free vaccination near you at https://msdh.ms.gov/c19vaccination.
If you are homebound, get help with COVID-19 vaccination by emailing COVIDHomebound@msdh.ms.gov, or call 877-978-6453.
For questions about COVID-19, or to get help with a vaccination appointment, call the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline at 877-978-6453 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week.
If you need a ride to get vaccinated, the Mississippi Department of Transportation is offering help with transportation. Call the toll free line, 1-866-813-3616.
Local pediatricians also recommend that parents have their children vaccinated before the 2021-2022 school year begins in August.
The Pfizer vaccine is authorized for children as young as 12, while the Moderna vaccine is for those 16-up and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is approved only for those 18-up.
